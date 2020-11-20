Traveling for Thanksgiving? MassDOT offers tips to help plan ahead

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) wants the public to plan ahead for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday and be aware of the limited public amenities on trips due to the pandemic.

Jonathan Gulliver Highway Administrator strongly recommends people not to travel for Thanksgiving.

“But if you must be on the roadway, you are advised to plan ahead, minimize stops, be aware of all out-of-state quarantine requirements, wear a face covering if you are traveling with someone not living in your household, and take all necessary precautions to protect yourself and your family,” said Gulliver.

According to MassDOT there will be an increase in passengers at Boston Logan International Airport around the holiday.

For traffic and road conditions, MassDOT recommends:

To download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Visiting www.mass511.com to view travel times, road construction, traffic alerts or crashes along a route. Incidents, road closures, lane closures, real-time live traffic cameras, and weather alerts/forecasts.

Dialing 511 from a landline or cell phone to hear information on current conditions on major roadways.

Registering for a Mass511 account to create and personalize routes and alerts to be notified of events on those routes ahead of time.

Following MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to find out about impacts on traffic flow on major state highways.

For more general tips on traveling for Thanksgiving:

Logan Airport travelers are expected to wear a face covering. HOV lane will open early in the afternoon on November 24 and 25. On Nov. 26 registry customer service locations and state offices will be closed. On Nov. 26 there will be no ferry and all other modes will be on Sunday schedules. AAA members can visit any AAA location by appointment for some Registry transactions and more than 40 Registry transactions can be done online at www.mass.gov/RMV. Travelers visiting specific states will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Massachusetts. The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy will extend its hours to be open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Nov. 24, and from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on the 25th. The HOV lane will be closed on Nov. 26, and Friday, November 27, and will resume normal operations on Monday, November 30. Meanwhile, the Sumner Tunnel swing lane continues to remain suspended until further notice. Coronavirus testing is now available at Logan Airport’s Terminal E Arrivals area. The testing facility known as XPresCheck, is offering a nasal swab test and a blood antibody test.

For information about MBTA schedules on November 25 and 26, visit: www.mbta.com/holidays.