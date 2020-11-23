Trial Court reduces in-person hearings due to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, the Trial Court will reduce in-person court operations from Friday, November 27 to Friday, December 4.

Courthouses will remain open during this time, and Trial Court staff will be maximizing remote work.

The reduction of in person hearings aims to significantly limit pre-symptomatic people from entering courthouses, and reduces the potential of spreading the virus.

Based on the growth rate over the last two weeks in exposure and positive tests for staff and court users, which resulted in court closures, the Trial Court leaders concluded that this plan is the best approach to balancing the need to provide access to courts and protecting the health and safety of court staff and court users.

To the extent possible, matters already scheduled during this time will be held as virtual proceedings. Parties, attorneys and court users with questions about matters scheduled during this time should contact the appropriate clerk’s, register’s, or recorder’s office.