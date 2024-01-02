SOMERSET, Mass. (WWLP)- Three members of a Massachusetts family who were killed in a wrong-way crash in Somerset on Christmas night will be honored in a joint funeral this week.
Donna Arruda, 68, her husband, 73-year-old Floriano Arruda, and grandson, 15-year-old Jacoby Arruda, were killed when a drunk driver crossed over the median of Veterans Memorial Bridge and hit their car head-on.
The 15-year-old died on Christmas night, his grandfather died the following day, and his grandmother died of her injuries on Friday.
A wake will be held on Thursday in Fall River, and a funeral will be held on Friday in Somerset.
