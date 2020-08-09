Trooper injured, cruiser struck while on duty

Massachusetts

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper suffered minor injuries when his cruiser was struck at the scene of a car crash that seriously injured a 20-year-old man.

Police said troopers responded to the rollover crash in Seekonk after 3 a.m.Saturday and found the driver with life-threatening injuries. The driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition later Saturday was not immediately clear.

More troopers responded to assist in the investigation and a passing car driven by a 74-year-old woman hit one of their cruisers, police said. A 32-year-old trooper in the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital and later released, police said. 

