Trooper spots wild turkey social distancing on nearly empty Boston street

BOSTON (WWLP) – Social distancing is becoming a norm for many people across the country and globe, but is it becoming a thing for wild animals?

Massachusetts State Police tweeted a photo of a turkey walking alone on a nearly empty public roadway in Boston saying, “Even wild turkeys know enough to social distance these says.”



Photo: Massachusetts State Police

A trooper assigned to the Boston Seaport is said to have spotted the wild turkey going for a stroll on Wednesday.

“It’s a long way from the woods… We assume this beautiful bird must have felt cooped up with everyone in the family home,” State Police said in the tweet.

Massachusetts residents are advised to continue practicing social distancing to help curve the spread of COVID-19.