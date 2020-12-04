Troopers arrest wanted man in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers arrested a wanted man on Tuesday during a traffic stop.

Trooper Mark Thomas pulled over 21-year-old Jahmar Clarke of Boston for not having a rear license plate on Route 93 in Wilmington. Trooper Thomas than checked the registration of Clarke’s vehicle, which revealed Clarke has two active warrants for his arrest.

Clarke was placed under arrest by Trooper Thomas. During a search of the vehicle, a firearm was recovered. It was then discovered the firearm was reported stolen in South Carolina.

Clarke is waiting for arraignment in Woburn District Court for the following charges: