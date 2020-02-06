Troopers allegedly seize more than 360 lbs of marijuana during car search in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested on Wednesday night in Sturbridge after police allegedly found more than 360 pounds of marijuana in his car.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers arrested 40-year-old Alexander Kong of Bayside, New York on Route 20 heading eastbound. While patrolling Exit 3A on Route 84, troopers allegedly saw Kong speeding onto an off-ramp at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.

They were able to pull the vehicle over and received consent to search the car. That was when they allegedly found more than 362 pounds of suspected marijuana inside three carboard boxes, seven duffel bags, and seven trash bags. According to State Police, each marijuana package weighed one pound and was heat-sealed.

Kong was placed under arrest for trafficking marijuana, his car was towed, and was cited for speeding. He was brought to State Police Sturbridge for booking and his bail was set at $15,040.

Kong was then transferred to State Police Charlton where he was held until his arraignment on Thursday in Dudley District Court.