Troopers to face duty status hearings after overtime audit

19 members of Massachusetts State Police Troop E will attend hearings following an audit of overtime patrols.

The hearings will determine the duty status of troopers, sergeants and lieutenants while further investigations take place.

The audit was started after the department determined the need to review payments to a handful of Troop E members for certain overtime traffic enforcement shifts on the Mass Pike.

The audit includes all department members who were paid for working overtime patrols in 2016.

Massachusetts State Troopers average salary is between $92,000 and $99,000 dollars annually. But some State Police time cards showed more than double that amount.

An investigation will determine whether policies, rules or regulations of the State Police were violated and determine whether criminal charges are warranted.