TSA catches 17th gun at Boston Logan International Airport on Christmas

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Transportation Security Administration officers caught a man who tried to bring an antique gun through a security checkpoint at Boston Logan International Airport on Christmas.

According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the man inherited the gun from his grandfather and tried to bring it through a security checkpoint. TSA officers saw the handgun when his belongings went through the x-ray machine and then contacted Massachusetts State Police.

After questioning, the police allowed the man to return the gun to his car.

This is the 17th gun caught in a carry-on bag at the airport so far this year. Last year TSA officers caught 21 guns at the airport checkpoints.

Antique and realistic replica firearms are not allowed to be taken onto airplanes and need to be packed in a checked bag.