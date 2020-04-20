TSA catches woman with handgun, four loose bullets at Boston Logan International Airport

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – TSA officers at Boston Logan International Airport caught a woman with a handgun and four loose bullets on Sunday.

According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, a TSA officer stopped a woman from Florida after seeing a .22 caliber handgun and four loose bullets on the x-ray machine.

Officials contacted the Massachusetts State Police, who seized the handgun and detained the woman for questioning prior to citing her on a state weapons charge.

Farbstein said even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. They need to be in a checked bag if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.