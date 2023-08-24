WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers located a loaded firearm in a woman’s carry-on bag at the Worcester Airport (ORH) during a security screening on Monday.
According to the TSA, State Police were called to search the bag and found a loaded .22 revolver and six rounds. Troopers confiscated the firearm and the 59-year-old Massachusetts woman was cited. She was still allowed to continue on her flight. TSA said the woman did have a license to carry.
“A gun owner who possess a Massachusetts License to Carry should know the rules and not bring a loaded firearm to a checkpoint,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts. “Bringing a loaded firearm into a security checkpoint is dangerous for everyone in the vicinity.”
This is the second firearm discovered by TSA at the Worcester Airport this year. A loaded firearm was also found on August 6. A total of 37 firearms have been discovered by TSA officers in New England this year.
- 12 at BOS
- 6 at PWM
- 5 at BDL
- 3 at BGR
- 3 at HVN
- 2 at PVD
- 2 at BTV
- 2 at ORH
- 1 at AUG
- 1 at MHT
Passengers are allowed to travel with a firearm in a checked bag. The firearm must be unloaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the check-in counter.
