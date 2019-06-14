TSA: Officers found four knives in woman’s knee brace

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – TSA officers allegedly found four knives inside a woman’s knee brace at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told 22News, TSA officers stopped a British woman from sneaking four knives into an airplane when they saw they were hidden in her knee brace.

Farbstein said when the woman put her knee brace on the checkpoint conveyor belt, the TSA officer who was staffing the X-ray monitor observed the image and called for a closer look because he saw items that looked like knives.

The woman allegedly laughed when TSA officers asked her what was inside the knee brace.

After closer inspection, TSA officers found four table knives concealed in the knee brace, according to Farbstein.

The knives were confiscated and the woman was denied boarding her flight to Paris.

Massachusetts State Police and the airline were notified of the incident.