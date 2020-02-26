TSA to demonstrate new technology that checks traveler’s ID at Boston International Logan Airport

Travelers check in for flights at Logan International Airport in Boston Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, as it begins to resume normal operations one day after a blizzard dumped about two feet of snow in the city. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – TSA will be hosting a meeting to discuss new technology that is being used to authenticate traveler’s photo ID and flight information at Boston Logan Airport.

Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson of the Transportation Security Administration told 22News, the “show-and-tell” opportunity and demonstration will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Terminal C TSA security checkpoint.

Information will be provided on what travelers departing Boston can expect to see when the device is in use. TSA will also be discussing federal enforcement of REAL ID and what travelers need to do now to get ready for the upcoming change.

Starting October 1, those who want to travel domestically will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license, state-issued ID card, or another form of identification to gain access to the TSA security checkpoint and fly on a commercial aircraft.