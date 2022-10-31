SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, November 1 is the last day to apply to vote by mail in Massachusetts.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin is reminding voters that applications must be

received by local election offices by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Galvin says it’s too late now to mail in an application. Voters who haven’t applied but still want to vote by mail can do so by applying in person to their town or city hall to fill out an application. They can also email, fax, or apply online at the Secretary’s website.

Applications received after 5 p.m. on Tuesday cannot be honored.