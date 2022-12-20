BOSTON (WWLP) – A puppy that was found on the street in East Boston and was treated for parvovirus is now ready for adoption but the time to apply isn’t long!

The MSPCA-Angell is accepting adoption inquiries for Tuesday but only until Tuesday at midnight. Those interested in adopting this chihuahua-mix puppy can apply on mspca.org/tuesday. They expect to receive a lot of applications and will work to find the best home for Tuesday.

Tuesday was brought to the MSPCA three weeks ago after being found very sick with parvovirus. The parvovirus causes a dog to get sick very quickly with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea. A puppy can die within 48 hours after the onset of symptoms.

About parvovirus:

It’s highly contagious and a potentially fatal infectious disease that affects mainly younger or unvaccinated dogs. It occurs after exposure to contaminated feces. The virus can live in the ground for up to a year and it’s resistant to weather changes, and most cleaning products. You could also put your dog at risk if you walk into your home after stepping on infected feces. Infection occurs following exposure to contaminated feces.

Some signs of parvo typically begin within 7-14 days following exposure include: