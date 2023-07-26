DOUGLAS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Douglas Police are reminding drivers of turtles crossing the roadways.

Douglas Police Officer Bloniasz assisted a turtle out of the road. Turtles are often spotted on the roads from mid-May to early July. MassWildlife suggests to not risk getting hurt and avoid the turtles, but if the opportunity to safely move a turtle occurs, move it in the direction it was heading to off the edge of the road.

A snapping turtle can reach your hands if you lift it by the sides of its shell, but it cannot reach your hand directly under the shell, or at the bridge of the shell. Do not lift them only by the tail; this can injure their spine.

Turtles that are found on roads, in backyards, and in other unexpected areas are moving about the landscape to reach the resources they need, such as nesting areas. Don’t take them to a “better place!” Turtles have strong homing instincts, so if you move one to a “better” habitat, it is very likely to try to return home and in the process cross many roads. Where you find them is the area that they are familiar with; they know it intimately because they have grown up in the surrounding area. Moving them also increases the risk of spreading disease to other wild turtles.

“We all know why the chicken crossed the road. Well today, we found out why the turtle crossed the road. To get to the swamp on the other side! (Insert laughter here ha ha). Ok, ok, probably not the best joke, take it easy on us!” Douglas Police Department