Two $1 million Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Powerball was won Monday night from a ticket in California but two tickets in Massachusetts were also winners of $1 million prizes.

The winning tickets are sold at the following locations in Massachusetts:

Bradford Mobil Mart, 789 South Main Street, Haverhill

Quality Gas & Mart, 430 Taunton Avenue, Seekonk

Both businesses will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the tickets. The two people that bought the winning tickets have one year to claim the winnings of the drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15.

After nearly four months of the Powerball jackpot rising, one single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Monday, winning the jackpot of $699.8 million. The winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million. Both prize options are subject to taxes.

In order to win a $1 million prize, a ticket must match the first five numbers on the drawing. Three other $1 million tickets were sold, one each in Virginia, Florida and Arizona.