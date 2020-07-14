Two ballot questions approved for fall elections in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – This November, Massachusetts voters will get to weigh in on two very important issues.

One has to do with car repairs and the other has to do with voting systems, now, let me break them both down. The so-called ‘right to repair’ question would require automobile manufacturers to make certain data about the vehicle available to owners and to independent repair shops.

The second question about ranked-choice voting is a little more complex. Massachusetts voters would be able to put their first, second, and third picks on their ballot, a process that would only pick a winner once one candidate reaches a majority.

“The part of the process that will be time-consuming will be the votes having to be counted in rounds and if somebody doesn’t get 50 percent then they go back in and they’ll look to see who the 2nd choices were,” Secretary Galvin said.

Despite both questions facing opposition, petitioners were able to get more than 13,000 signatures by the July 1, deadline.

An informational booklet detailing the two questions and their opposing arguments will be sent to every address before the election on November 4.