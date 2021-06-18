Two career criminals arrested for fentanyl trafficking

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

BOSTON (USDOJ) – Two career criminals still on supervised release on previous federal convictions were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.

Ozair Pereira, 33, of Brockton, and Robert Roscoe, 30, of Boston and Attleboro, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Following an initial appearance today before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, Pereira and Roscoe were detained pending detention hearings scheduled for June 25, 2021 and June 21, 2021, respectively.

According to the indictment, on four occasions in February and March 2021, Pereira and Roscoe conspired with others to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl. At the time of their involvement in the fentanyl trafficking, Pereira and Roscoe were each on supervised release for separate federal convictions.

In October 2018, Pereira was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute heroin. At the time of his sentencing, Pereira had two previous convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm.

In December 2019, Roscoe was sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. At the time of his sentencing, Roscoe had previously been convicted of armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Due to Pereira’s previous federal drug trafficking conviction, on the charge of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least eight years of supervised release and a fine of up to $8 million. On the charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl, Roscoe faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Boston Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Brockton Police Chief Emanuel C. Gomes; and New Bedford Police Chief Joseph C. Cordeiro made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Pohl of Mendell’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.