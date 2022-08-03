SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Monday in Springfield after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution in western Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, over the past several months an investigation targeted 41-year-old Ernest Fickling of Springfield and Northampton. A search warrant was granted for a second-floor apartment at 1482 State Street in Springfield, and two vehicles, a 2013 BMW 550 and a 2005 Porsche Cayenne.

A surveillance team was set up outside the State Street apartment and a Northampton location on Monday morning. Officers saw Fickling leave the State Street apartment and was detained. Upon executing the search warrant, an occupant inside the apartment, 34-year-old Cassandra Wilder was also detained.

The following items were seized:

A Glock 17 .40 caliber handgun with an ammunition round in the chamber and 19 rounds in an inserted extended magazine;

Two boxes of .40 caliber ammunition;

Approximately 2,418 grams of suspected “crystal rock” methamphetamine;

Approximately 1,557 grams of suspected Ecstasy pills;

Approximately 196 grams of suspected cocaine;

Approximately 109 grams of suspected fentanyl pills;

Approximately 6 lbs. of suspected marijuana;

Approximately 48 ounces of liquid “bath salts,” a Class C drug;

Approximately 30 Oxycodone pills; and

An undetermined amount of US currency (official count pending).

(Massachusetts State Police)

Photos of fentanyl (blue) and meth (orange) pressed to look like oxycodone pills and Adderall pills seized in prior MSP raids involving different defendants (not in Monday’s raid). (Massachusetts State Police)

Ernest Fickling is charged with the following:

Possession of a large capacity firearm during commission of a felony;

Possession of a large capacity weapon/feeding device;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Trafficking in methamphetamine, 200 grams or more;

Trafficking in cocaine, between 100-200 grams;

Trafficking in fentanyl between 100-200 grams;

Possession of a Class B narcotic (Ecstasy pills) with intent to distribute;

Possession of a Class A narcotic (Oxycodone pills) with intent to distribute;

Possession of a Class C substance (synthetic cathinone, known on the street as “bath salts”), and

Possession of a Class D narcotic (marijuana) with intent to distribute.

Cassandra Wilder is charged with the following:

Possession of a large capacity firearm during commission of a felony;

Possession of a large capacity weapon/feeding device;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Trafficking in methamphetamine, 200 grams or more;

Trafficking in cocaine, between 100-200 grams; and

Possession of a Class B narcotic (Ecstasy pills) with intent to distribute.

“Last year Fentanyl was present in 93% of opioid related deaths in Massachusetts; and most recently, as indicated by this seizure, there is a drastic increase of Methamphetamine coming into this area,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said. “I would like to thank the Massachusetts State Police for their resources and expertise in combating this deadly combination, as well as, for being at the forefront of an emerging threat to both public safety and health.”