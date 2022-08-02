WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Connecticut residents died after a two-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester Saturday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 65-year-old Luc Morin and 52-year-old Christine Banavige, both of New Britain, Connecticut, were killed after their 2001 Nissan Frontier rolled over after it was struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix.

At around 7 a.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on I-290 eastbound in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester. The middle and right lanes in the area were closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.

Police indicate that the Matrix, operated by a 52-year-old Worcester man, was traveling in the right lane when it swerved into the middle lane and struck the right rear corner of the Frontier. The impact caused the Frontier to spin out, roll over and come to final rest atop a guardrail. The driver of the Frontier, Morin, and his passenger, Banavige died due to the crash. The driver of the Matric was taken to UMass Medical Center-Lakeside for minor injuries.

The investigation to determine if there will be criminal charges is being conducted by State Police-Holden, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County.