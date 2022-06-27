WEBSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people died after a single vehicle rolled over in Webster Sunday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 11:42 a.m. Troopers were called to a crash involving a 2003 BMW 325XI that had rolled over on I-395 southbound in Webster. When Troopers arrived, they said they found three passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The driver and three passengers were taken to UMass Medical.

Two of the passengers 21-year-old Leeha Thompson of Southbridge and 20-year-old Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, of Framingham died at the hospital from their injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old Southbridge woman, and the third passenger, a 20-year-old Framingham man have serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by members of Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.