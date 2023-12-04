WEBSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that was caused by a wrong-way driver on I-395 in Webster.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, on Saturday at 10:17 p.m., a GMC Sierra pickup was driving northbound in the left lane of the southbound side of I-395 at the same time as a 2012 Honda CRV sport utility vehicle was driving southbound in the same lane. The Sierra pickup hit the Honda head-on in the southbound left lane in the area of mile marker 2.6, around Exit 3.

The driver of the Sierra, 31-year-old Jordan Pimentel of Auburn, died in the accident. The driver of the Honda CRV, 35-year-old Kayla Morey of Dayville, Connecticut, also died in the accident.

Both lanes of I-395 South at the crash were closed for five hours to accommodate the rescue response and crash reconstruction. Both of their vehicles were towed to be investigated.

The investigation as to why Pimental was driving the wrong way is ongoing by the State Police-Sturbridge Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County. Troopers were assisted at the accident by the Webster Fire Department and Webster Police Department.