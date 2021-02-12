Two dead, one seriously injured in Worcester fire

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are dead and a third person was injured in a house fire on Jacques Avenue in Worcester Friday night.

According to the Worcester Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a three-story building at around 7:25 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames billowing out of the structure.

NBC Boston is reporting that the two people were found dead on the first floor. Their identities have not been released at this time.

One person was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after jumping from a back porch to avoid the flames, fire officials said.

When firefighters initially arrived, they got inside the building and did an initial search, but crews were pulled after conditions quickly deteriorated.

The victims were found after the fire was under control, fire officials said. Adding that everyone else who was thought to have been home made it out safely.

It’s believed there were 13 residents living in the building.