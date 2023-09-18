EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dogs have been reunited with their owner after they were found wandering Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday.

The two dogs were reunited just as post-tropical storm Lee brought heavy winds, high seas, and rain to the area.

The Massachusetts State Police shared several photos showing the pups in the back of a State Police cruiser. They appeared to be wet and not wearing collars.

In a post on social media, Edgartown Animal Control announced that they had been brought home safely.