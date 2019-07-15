Two Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck by suspected drunk driver in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts State Police cruisers were hit by a suspected drunk driver in Brockton early Monday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, each cruiser had two troopers inside. They were pulled over in the right lane of the highway performing a traffic stop when their cruisers were struck.

Procopio said all four troopers were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital and were released Monday morning.

The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Frandy Jose Ramirez Rodriguez, a resident from Brockton. Rodriguez was also allegedly operating his vehicle with a suspended license. He has been taken into custody and charged with: