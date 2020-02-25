Two men rescued from Sturbridge pond after falling through ice

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were taken to the hospital after falling through ice on the Walker Pond at Wells Park Beach in Sturbridge early Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, crews received reports of two people that had fallen through the ice at the park around 12: 38 p.m. Before firefighters arrived, bystanders had already removed one of the men from the pond, by flipping over a picnic table and pushing it out onto the ice.

Firefighters arrived to find the man wrapped in a blanket on the shore. The second man was about 50 yards from shore. Crews had to put on exposure suits in order to go out on a sled and rescue the man to shore.

The Charlton Fire Department was called to assist.

Both men were taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Charlton and Sturbridge ambulances.

It is unknown if the men suffered any injuries or what caused them to go on the ice on a warm winter day.