BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced two more cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of monkeypox cases to 6 since May.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts Department of Health, the initial testing was finished late Tuesday at the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain. Confirmatory testing will be done at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify people who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious.

The individuals are currently isolated to prevent the spread to others, and there is no known connection between these two new cases.