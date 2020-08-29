Two new cases of West Nile Virus reported in Massachusetts

Massachusetts

by: Regan Schiappa

BOSTON (WWLP) – Two new human cases of West Nile Virus are being confirmed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Friday. 

According to the DPH, one case is a man is in his 50’s and the other is another man in his 80’s. 

Health officials said both men were exposed to the virus in Middlesex County, in an area already known to be at risk for this virus.  

The risk level is considered to be generally low throughout most of the Commonwealth

Here in western Massachusetts, all counties are at a low risk of the virus. 

