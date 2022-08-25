SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 7:05 a.m. officers were called to a single car crash involving pedestrians at the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Massachusetts Avenue. Two adult women were in a crosswalk when they were hit by a car. The driver remained at the location.

MAP: Wilbraham Road and Massachusetts Avenue

The women were taken to Baystate Medical Center, one with serious injuries, but are expected to be okay.