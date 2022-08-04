EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The two pedestrians struck and killed by a car in Easthampton Tuesday night have been identified.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Laurie Loisel identified the victims as Easthampton residents, 81-year-old Edward O. Hanlon Jr. and 60-year-old Ilona L. Murray.

At around 7:30 p.m. Easthampton and Massachusetts State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash near 113 Northampton St. involving two pedestrians. Amherst and state police are continuing to look into what led up to the deadly accident. The driver from Hadley is cooperating with police.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by Easthampton Police, State Police troopers from the Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS), the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) and the Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.