SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts Trustees of the Order of William Pynchon announced their selection of two winners for the Pynchon Medal on Monday.

Carol Cutting, owner and operator of WEIB – 106.3 FM, and Sherry Elander, a special education teacher in the Westfield Public School system are the two winners. The award is given to those who promote citizenship and help build a better community.

“These are the times that we most need heroes, and we surely have them in this year’s recipients,” said Brenda McGiverin, chairperson of the Pynchon Trustees.

A presentation ceremony will be held on October 13th at the Delaney House in Holyoke.