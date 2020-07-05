Two state troopers win national law enforcement award

(AP) – Two Massachusetts State Police troopers have been recognized by a national law enforcement organization for helping save a man who collapsed inside a gas station.

Troopers Andrew Zeller and Michael Lane were named Officers of the Month for May by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum. Zeller stopped for gas on May 17 on his way to the Medical Examiner’s Office to deliver evidence in a case. While inside to pay, a man came in and collapsed. Zeller alerted EMS, and then performed life-saving measures.

Lane also assisted with rescue efforts. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.