Two swans rescued from Mass. Pike

WESTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two swans were rescued from the Massachusetts Turnpike and released back to a safe location.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a swan was found on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Weston on February 22. Two troopers protected the swan from traffic until a Weston Animal Control officer arrived, checked for injuries, and released the swan back to the Charles River to join its flock.

“Since swans need about 30 yards to take flight, and being a bit stunned, he was unable to get airborne with all of the traffic,” Weston Police wrote on their Facebook page.

Also on February 28, one of the troopers and Good Samaritans stopped to help another swan on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Newton. They were able to help keep the swan in the breakdown lane until animal control arrived.

The swan was then returned to a safe location.

Newton swan (Massachusetts State Police)

If you see a swan in distress on a highway, call 911 for the closest available trooper.