Two women fist-fighting on Massachusetts road caught on camera

Massachusetts drivers on Route 128 got an eyeful Friday morning as two women got out of their cars and fought on the road.

Multiple witnesses called in to alert police, but by the time they got to the scene, the women were gone.

Several people caught the fight on their cellphones.

“Fists were flying, you know, and they just got into a fight.”

An unbelievable altercation stopping traffic right in the middle of busy 128 Friday morning.

“In the middle of the highway, too, that’s what, like, threw me off. I was like is this really going on?”

Stunned drivers recorded the confrontation as two women brawl in the southbound lanes.

“She I guess gets ripped out of the car. I think the other lady like ripped the door open, and she might have been still hanging on to the door. It was hard to see, it was really hard to kind of figure out what was going on.”

“This could have gone south and been very dangerous,” said Lt Michael Harvey with the Davers barracks.

State police are just as shocked. They say it appears one of the drivers may have inadvertently cut off the other on the highway, leading to the rage.

“The lady did not want to fight, you could tell she was like no part of the fight.”

Amazingly, the women weren’t hurt. Another driver appears to calm them down. Now, state police are considering charges as they sort out who escalated the violence.

“There are ways to settle disputes. It doesn’t have to be in the middle of the highway,” Harvey said.

State police have contacted one woman, but want to follow up with the other woman involved.