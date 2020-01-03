U-Haul to stop hiring tobacco users in 21 states including Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U-Haul is making a nationwide push against smokers, saying it will stop hiring people who use tobacco in 21 states, including Massachusetts.

Twenty-one states in the U.S. allow an employer to decline to hire someone based on their nicotine use. All those states will see the new U-Haul policy go into effect February first.

Officials said the move is aimed at creating a healthier corporate culture, but Massachusetts residents tell 22News they question whether it’ll make any difference.

Martin Ortiz of Springfield said, “I don’t see why it would matter for U-Haul. It doesn’t seem like it would really matter to anyone who is working there. As long as it doesn’t affect your job.”

If you are already with the company, don’t worry. It will not apply to current employees, only new hires.