U.S. Army: Text messages about military draft are fake

FORT KNOX, Ky (WWLP) – A number of fake text messages informing people they have been selected for a military draft have circulated throughout the country this week.

The U.S. Army wants the public to know they are not contacting people regarding the draft.

Fact check: The @USArmy is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft.



Text messages currently circulating are false and are not official Army communications.



Read more: https://t.co/csGpTQNfQc — U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) January 7, 2020

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command has received multiple calls and emails about these fake text messages and wants to alert the public that they are fake and not initiated by the Army, according to a news release posted on the U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s website,

The release also states that the decision to enact a draft is not made by the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. The Selective Service System which is a separate agency outside of the Department of Defense is the organization that manages registration for the Selective Service.

According to the Selective Service System’s Facebook page, the Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.

The draft has not been in effect since 1973. Army recruiting operations are proceeding as normal.

If you need more information about volunteering to serve in the army contact a local army recruiting office or visit their website.