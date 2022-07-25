BOSTON (WWLP) – White supremacist activities are conducting more public activities in Massachusetts and U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins has issued a warning.

On Saturday three white men were arrested for disturbing the peace in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said he was told one of the men has links to the group known as NSC 131 or the Nationalist Social Club.

In July, members of hate group Patriot Front marched through Boston with their faces hidden by white coverings and sun glasses and wearing beige khaki pants and blue shirts. Some carried flags while others brandished shields. Police are investigating an alleged assault of a black man during the event.

Another group of picketers wearing beige khaki pants, dark hoodies and face coverings stood in front of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston in January. They held a sign that said “B and W Hospital Kills Whites.”

On Sunday, Rollins issued this statement:

“Every single person deserves to live their life fully and authentically as who they are. But, if your authentic self is a bigot that wants to harm, humiliate and terrorize people, you are not welcome here. There is no hierarchy as to who is entitled to a full and authentic life. We all are. In Boston, Massachusetts we have a long history of standing up to hate and injustice. We don’t hide behind masks. When we see inequity and harm, we look the culprit in their eyes and demand that it stops. If it doesn’t, we use every means at our disposal – legislatively, through the courts, and with community organizing – to end it. And that is exactly what is going to happen here. If the public has any troubling or concerning information about members of white supremacist groups, we ask that you notify your local police departments or a member of law enforcement. I will be announcing a dedicated number for the community to call in the coming weeks. We need to expose these cowards. As was shown by the swift response of Mayor Wu and the Boston Police Department this weekend, there is a zero tolerance policy for white supremacists or any potential racially motivated violent extremist in Massachusetts. As the Chief Federal law enforcement officer, I stand ready to deploy federal time and resources to assist our State, Local and Tribal partners in effectuating any arrests and prosecutions.” U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists 14 hate groups in Massachusetts.