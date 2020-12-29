U.S Attorney’s office settles disability discrimination allegations with healthcare company

BOSTON (WWLP) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office reached an agreement on Tuesday with Alliance Health and Human Services an organization that operates eight skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts. the allegations stated that they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by turning away patients because they were being treated for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

The complaint alleges that Alliance denied individuals seeking admission on more than 350 occasions because they were being treated with buprenorphine or methadone, medications used to treat OUD.

These individuals were seeking admission to the facilities for health issues unrelated to their addiction but also required that the facilities administer those treatments as they would administer any other medication. Individuals receiving treatment for OUD are generally considered disabled under the ADA, which, among other things, prohibits private healthcare providers from discriminating on the basis of disability.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alliance will adopt a non-discrimination policy, provide training on the ADA and OUD to admissions personnel, pay a civil penalty of $50,000 to the United States, $10,000 of which will be paid now and $40,000 of which shall be suspended and forgiven if Alliance materially complies with the terms of the agreement.

This matter is part of an ongoing effort by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to enforce the Title III of the ADA and to eliminate discriminatory barriers to treatment for OUD.

The agreement was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Torey Cummings and Gregory Dorchak of Lelling’s Civil Rights Unit.