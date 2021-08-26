U.S. flags at half-staff until August 30 in honor of troops, victims killed in Kabul attack

(WWLP) – Flags will fly at half-staff across the country for four days in honor of the U.S. service members and others killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

All U.S. flags across the country and its territories will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021, according to a proclamation signed by President Joe Biden. The president also directed the same order for all U.S. embassies, offices, and facilities abroad.

Two suicide bombers detonated a device outside Kabul’s airport where a crowd of Afghans trying to flee the country and U.S. troops were gathered. Thirteen U.S. service members and at least 60 Afghans were killed. The latest number of injured individuals is 18.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in a tweet said, “The terrorist bombing in Kabul today was horrific, and I am deeply saddened by the loss of American service members.”

He also issued an order similar to the one signed by the president. State and local law enforcement took to social media to show their respects to the fallen soldiers and victims: