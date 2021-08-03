U.S. Marshal John Gibbons retiring, served in multiple law enforcement roles in 42-year career

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than four decades in law enforcement, John Gibbons, United States Marshal for the District of Massachusetts, will be retiring.

Gibbons, the first African American U.S. Marshal for the District of Massachusetts, was appointed by President Barack Obama in December 2009 and sworn in on January 13, 2010.

Gibbons began his law enforcement career in Massachusetts, serving for 30 years with the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) prior to his taking the Marshal position. At MSP he was assigned to the Division of Investigations for 27 years and held numerous positions including: Unit Commander of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit in the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and Unit/Section Commander of the State Police Detective Unit-Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office in Western Massachusetts. Marshal Gibbons served as Operational Supervisor on the FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, Western Massachusetts Team Leader of the Massachusetts State Police Crisis Negotiations Team, Massachusetts Fire Marshal Representative and participated on the Boston-Raymond Luc Levasseur/Nyack N.Y. Brinks Robbery (BOSLUC/NYROB) Terrorism Task Force investigation in the Western Massachusetts area with members of the FBI, New York City Police, New Jersey State Police, and Massachusetts State Police.

During his tenure in the U.S. Marshals Service, Gibbons oversaw security for many high profile and historically significant events in the District of Massachusetts, including security for the Boston Marathon Bombing trial and the capture and trial of James “Whitey” Bulger.

“It has truly been a privilege to serve as the United States Marshal for the District of Massachusetts.

When I was appointed by President Obama, I had no idea my career as Marshal would span more than a

decade,” Gibbons said. “The many accomplishments during my tenure are the direct result of the

extraordinary work of the members of the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Massachusetts. Their

devotion and commitment to serve the citizens of Massachusetts has been unparalleled. I also want to

acknowledge and thank the many federal, state, and local law enforcement partners who contributed to

success of the agency in Massachusetts. I am humbled to have served in such an honorable organization

with so many dedicated and loyal colleagues.”

He plans to pursue a career in the private sector.

Gibbons earned a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice (1979) and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science (1978) from American International College (AIC), Springfield, Massachusetts. He received an honorary Doctoral Degree in Public Administration from American International College in 2011. He also is an FBI National Academy graduate of the 199th session and a 1994 graduate of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration National Academy.