U.S. Secretary Of Health and Human Services talks about Massachusetts reopening plan

by: Stephen Underwood

(WWLP) – 22News had a chance to speak with Alex Azar, the Secretary Of Health and Human Services in the United States.

Azar approved of Governor Bakers’ phased reopening plan. He said they gave power to state and local governments to devise their own plans because they know what is best for their communities.

Azar continued to speak on the relationship between the Commonwealth and federal government.

“Well you’ve got a great governor in Governor Baker is one of the leading healthcare experts in the country we had had a very close relationship I trust him a great deal. We’ve given a lot of deference to the states. These responses have to be locally led state supervised and federally supported. So we’re here to support and help and make sure Governor Baker and the people of mass have what they need to enable that kind of phased reopening.”

Alex Azar, Secretary Of Health And Human Services in the United States

While Massachusetts is on the back end of the reopening cycle, Azar said it is too soon to know if those states that reopened faster are seeing negative affects.

