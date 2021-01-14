U.S. unemployment claims soar to highest level since pandemic began

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest U.S. initial jobless claims soared to 965,000, the highest level since the pandemic began.

In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker is trying to provide relief for people who are without a job. The Baker-Polito Administration has re-filed legislation that would provide an estimated $1.3 billion in unemployment insurance relief over two years.

The bill would also help businesses deal with other costs that come with the new year. 22News spoke with Nancy Creed, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, who explained the benefits of the legislation.

“Double-digit health insurance premium increases,” Creed said. “We had an increase January 1 in the minimum wage and we’re also having paid family medical leave implementation so all those payments along with the 60 percent increase is a lot for businesses to absorb.”

Without this legislation, employers will also face a 60 percent increase in unemployment insurance contributions.

Baker is hoping that lawmakers will approve the bill and limit those hikes to about 17 percent.