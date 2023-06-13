BOSTON (SHNS) – Uber likes to tout flexible work schedules as appealing for its drivers, and the company is newly pointing to one who has made good use of his time while not getting people to and from their preferred destinations.

According to a company spokeswoman, Uber driver Barry Henson is also a golfer ,and the 43-year-old California native has qualified for the U.S. Open. “I first started driving for Uber part-time seven years ago when I had some extra time and wanted to raise money for charity. I really enjoyed it so I decided to keep doing it to pay off rental car expenses when I was in the US for golf tournaments,” Henson said in a statement. “I love the whole concept of the company, how flexible the work can be, and meeting new riders.”

The open starts this week at the Los Angeles Country Club and Henson plans “to pick up some rides in LA when I am there this week to compete in the US Open.” Henson splits his time between Palm Desert, California and Thailand, according to an Uber spokeswoman, who said he joined the platform in 2016 and has completed nearly 3,000 trips — with a 4.99 rating. He started driving with Uber after a wrist injury temporarily sidelined him from golf.

Uber and other ride-hailing and delivery industry giants are locked in a years-long public policy battle in Massachusetts over benefits, pay and how drivers are classified under employment laws.