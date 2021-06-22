Uber, Lyft, DoorDash drivers demand health and safety benefits from employers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of the Commonwealth’s gig economy like Uber and DoorDash drivers rallied outside the Statehouse Tuesday morning demanding change in the benefits they receive from their employers.

Currently, Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash drivers are considered independent contractors in the state of Massachusetts which allows companies to deny workers access to major benefits.

Gig economy workers say they’ve had enough and they want the multi-billion dollar companies that employ them to provide a fair wage, access to healthcare, and additional protections against harassment on the job.

“The vast majority of drivers who make sure these businesses can stay in business are working 60 to 80 hours a week are taking home pittance,” one Uber driver from Boston told 22News.

Companies like Uber and Lyft have fought back against the requests of gig workers saying drivers are considered independent contractors so that they can keep their flexible schedule.

Those at Tuesday’s rally say that is just an excuse not to provide drivers with healthcare and other important benefits and they want to see the Massachusetts legislature step in to make it stop.