Uber, Lyft taking steps to ensure you feel safe

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Without hesitation, millions of Americans use Uber and Lyft to get around every day, but how trustworthy are they?

Earlier this year, Uber and Lyft rolled out new safety measures designed to give riders confidence as to the identity of their driver. The changes were introduced after a University of South Carolina student was murdered allegedly by a man posing as her Uber driver.

Uber’s app will push out an alert for riders to check the license plate, make, and model of the vehicle as well as the name and picture of the driver to confirm it’s the correct person picking them up.

22News spoke to one man who uses Uber about 10 times a week, who said he’s never had a problem.

“I do tend to check license plate numbers, ask the Uber driver my correct name,” Jaime Colon explained. “I always sit in the back seat and buckle my seat belt.”

Colon said he always makes sure his ride safe, “I usually wait for my ride indoors and wait for my Uber to get there. Just general ideas like that to keep me on the safe end.”

Lyft said it was now instituting a policy of continuous background checks and enhanced identity verification for drivers.

In 2016, Uber began requiring drivers to snap selfies before signing into the platform as part of a new feature called Real-Time ID Check. The company described it as a way to prevent fraud and protect drivers’ accounts from being compromised.