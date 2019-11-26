Uber offering free rides to western Massachusetts residents on Thanksgiving Eve

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New Jersey is seeking more than $640 million from Uber in taxes and penalties, saying the ride-hailing company misclassified its drivers as independent contractors. The decision by New Jersey’s labor department is the latest in a string of developments as governments around the country grapple with how to classify workers in the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

(WWLP) – Uber is teaming up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to offer free rides to western and central Massachusetts residents on Wednesday.

The day before Thanksgiving is known as “Blackout Wednesday,” one of the busiest drinking nights of the year. It also marks the beginning of the holiday season, a time where impaired driving is popular.

According to MADD Massachusetts’s 2018 data, 33 percent of all traffic fatalities in the state were due to impaired driving, resulting in 120 annual drunk driving deaths.

“We know that the day before Thanksgiving is a time that friends get together to celebrate. We want to make it easy for riders to make Uber their designated driver, get home safely, and keep everyone else on the roads safe as well. We launched this program last year and, by continuing our work with MADD and our local legislators, we hope to continue to promote safe driving options during this holiday season.” Koosie Boggs, Head of Rides for New England, Uber

Residents in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties are eligible for the free ride by entering the promo code SAFERIDEMA19 on Wednesday in western Massachusetts. The code will unlock a free ride of up to $10 on Thanksgiving Eve.

“Thanksgiving Eve serves as the kickoff to the holiday season, but this time of joyous celebration can serve as a catalyst for drunk driving tragedies. “We are asking people to plan ahead and leave your car at home. By making Uber your designated driver, you are doing your part to help end drunk driving and make our roads safer.” Mary Kate Depamphilis, Program Director, MADD Massachusetts

The free rides will be available between 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and 3 a.m. on Thursday, November 28.

Availability is limited. Uber, MADD and elected officials are urging people to seek safe transportation options as they get together to celebrate the holidays.