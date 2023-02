AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst announced that they are opening the campus at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday due to the winter storm.

Several additional colleges have listed closing and delays, including Westfield State University canceled all classes on Thursday. Greenfield Community College is closed, Amherst College opens at 10 a.m., STCC is opening at noon, HCC has a two-hour delay.

See the full list below.