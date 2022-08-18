AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to increased demand for on-campus housing at UMass Amherst some incoming transfer students will be housed in a local hotel.

According to a statement on UMass’ website, transfer students will be assigned to rooms in the Econo Lodge in Hadley, about 15 minutes from campus. It will be two students in a room. Spaces include a bathroom, two beds, and a desk with access to Wi-Fi and laundry units. Hotel staff will wash linens and clean the bathroom weekly.

The PVTA will have bus services running throughout the day to get students to and from campus. 22News finds out if other area colleges and universities are facing the same issue and what kind of impact the housing shortages are having on students, tonight on 22News starting at 5 p.m.