AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is taking steps to enhance political engagement among its student body.

UMass President Marty Meehan and the chancellors of several of the university’s campuses have signed on to the All-In Campus Democracy Challenge Presidents’ Commitment, which calls for 100 percent student voter registration and participation in all elections.

Student voter turnout tends to be much lower than the general population. University leaders hope that signing this agreement will help change that.

Jessica Mix Barrington of Amherst told 22News, “It’s so easy to register to vote you can do it online, you can do it at the town hall, you can do it at the DA, the registry of motor vehicles, so there’s really no reason not to.”

More than 400 colleges and universities around the country have signed on to the commitment. That list now includes the University of Massachusetts’ Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, Lowell, and Medical School campuses.